Chesapeake Life Center’s Grief Support Meetings to Be In Person This Spring

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups and workshops that will be meeting in person April through June. Let nature hold your loss as grievers join one of our counselors for a monthly Walking Group. The group will meet in various locations in Anne Arundel County for easy walks suitable for most fitness levels. After, all will pause to share their experience and talk about ways to use the outdoors as a means of healing. The walks will take place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon April 24, May 22 and June 26. The exact locations are yet to be determined.

In-Person Grief Support Programs

Six other in-person programs will be held on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena:

Gardening & Healing is part of the center’s quarterly Grief Transformed series. There are many ways to move through grief and loss. See what emerges when we do more than just talk it out by planting new life and sharing how gardening can help soften feelings of grief. The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10. The cost is $10 per person.

Exploring Grief through Art – A picture is worth a thousand words. No artistic ability or previous experience is required for this monthly group where participants gather in a safe, creative and supportive space to use a wide range of art materials to express where each is on their grief journey. It will meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 1, May 6 and June 3.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, April 21, May 19 and June 16.

New to the center is the Four-Week Multi-Media Art Journaling Workshop . Grief has many layers and complex feelings that are often hard to put in words. Participants will create personalized multi-media grief art journals using a range of supplies. No artistic ability is required. Join us for this professionally facilitated program for a fun way to give the complexity of grief and healing a voice. Supplies will be provided. It will be held Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., May 4 to 25. A four-week commitment is required. The cost is $40.

The center's free Quarterly Book Group will meet both in person and virtually, via Zoom for Healthcare. This group is for bereaved adults to share in conversations about where grief meets life in literature. This quarter's book choice is"Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome," by Rebecca Soffer and Gabrielle Birkner. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 14.

Another group meeting both in-person and virtually is the Child Loss Support Group. This group is for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age or circumstance. The group will meet on campus as well as via Zoom for Healthcare from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, April 7, May 5 and June 2.

Per Center for Disease Control and Anne Arundel County guidelines, the number of people allowed to participate in programs in person is limited to six to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

