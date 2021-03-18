ArtFest is Back at Maryland Hall for 2021

ArtFest is a day of creativity! Visit Maryland Hall for special open hours and free family friendly activities on Sunday, March 21 from 1-4 pm. The Open House event is part of Four Rivers Heritage Area’s Maryland Day Weekend Celebration. Self-guided activities will be offered outdoors and indoors including an opportunity to visit the new multimedia exhibition “In Search of Meaning: Memory Becomes Us by Patricia Moss-Vreeland.” Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Café at Maryland Hall and Chevy’s Fresh Mex Food Truck.

Outdoor Activities include:

“Art of Activism” Banner Display – This is the final chance to view the banners created by Maryland based Black artists Nikki Brooks, Comacell Brown Jr., David Cassidy, Schroeder Cherry, Aaron Maybin, Ashley Milburn, and Qrcky

Interactive Community Art Project

StoryWalk® by Anne Arundel County Public Library

Nature Sacred Labyrinth Walks

Inside in the Chaney and Martino Galleries, guests can enjoy special gallery hours to visit “In Search of Meaning: Memory Becomes Us.” This exhibition illuminates the role that memory plays in relation to who we are. Moss-Vreeland premiers a new medium of video and poems, along with drawings, paintings and prints. Her works are metaphoric responses and reside in concert with the interlacing of science texts, connecting the personal to the universal. In conversations memorialized in the exhibit, Moss-Vreeland and Dr. Dasa Zeithamova explore the function of the human brain to find meaning, the parallel universes of art and science, different ways of self-expression, and the importance of stepping out of our silos and forming relationships.

In addition to the exhibition, digital displays throughout the building will screen original films created by youth in Annapolis together with MD Hall’s outreach team. The ArtReach Film Series project uses the art of film to tell authentic stories about the Annapolis community by the community. As part of Maryland Day Weekend’s commitment to showcasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion during this year’s events, the selected films are from the Series’ African American History in Annapolis and Mi Historia mini-series.

Free advanced registration is required. For more information and to register online, visit marylandhall.org. For more information about Maryland Day weekend, visit marylandday.org.

