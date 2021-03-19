March 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Officer Shoots Suicidal Man. Two Annapolis Stabbings. Hogan Moves to VAX Phase 2.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And to the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Today…An Anne Arundel County Police officer shot and killed a Pasadena man who was reportedly suicidal and armed with a handgun. Annapolis Police are investigating a pair of stabbings in the City on St. Patrick’s Day. Governor Hogan announced the plans to get everyone vaccinated–everyone will be eligible by April 27th. PNC is closing the Cape St. Claire branch. Passes and tickets are available now for the Annapolis Film Festival. And there are a few bonus pods that you need to keep your ears open for!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 19th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

An Anne Arundel County Police officer has shot and killed a suicidal man. Yesterday morning at 11am, police were notified of a possible suicidal subject at a home on Bodkin View Road in Pasadena. When they arrived, the subject did not open the door, and officers entered the property. They discovered the subject in the home and he was armed with a handgun. One officer fired his gun striking the man in the chest and ultimately killing him. Police are investigating this and they have not released the name of the deceased subject nor the name of the officers involved.

Annapolis City Police are investigating a pair of St. Patrick’s Day stabbings. At 8pm, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a stab wound victim who had shown up at the hospital. The stab wound was not life threatening–to the buttocks. And when questioned the male victim said that he tried to break up a fight in Annapolis but refused to give a location. About four and a half hours later…same thing. Police responded to AAMC for a walk-in stabbing victim. This time it was a women and she was stabbed in the elbow and thigh. As with the other victim, she would not disclose where the incident occurred; but police believe it may have been near Clay Street.

Some good news for vaccine hunters. Governor Hogan will be moving the vaccination effort into phase 2 starting on Monday. On the 23rd, any Marylander over 60 will be eligible. On March 30th, any Marylander over 16 with any underlying conditions will become eligible. On April 13th, anyone over 55 and essential employees can get the shots. And finally, no later than April 27th–all Marylanders over the age of 16 will be eligible. Of course this is all predicated on getting the vaccines that they say are coming. You can and should pre-register at covidvax.maryland.gov and you will be notified when you are eligible and when an appointment is available.

Banking in the Cape just got a little harder. In the latest round of branch closures, PNC has said that they will be closing the branch on East College Parkway. Since June of 2020–PNC has filed to close 15 branches statewide.

A quick reminder about the Annapolis Film Festival. It will be virtual this year, and tickets and passes are on sale now! The festival is only a few weeks away–April 8th to the 18th. A festival pass…which is good for the entire household…is only $100 and tickets to individual movies are $10, but you can buy a four pack for $35. Looks like a great slate of films and as always, we’ll be talking to festival producers Lee Anderson and Patti White next week, so look for that bonus pod!

Finally… and speaking of bonus pods. Make sure you have a listen to the one that will drop a bit later today if you are a boater. We are talking to Paul Jacobs from the Annapolis Boat Shows about the upcoming Bay Bridge Boat Show on April 15th. This is an expanded show merging the traditional Bay Bridge show..which is power…with the Annapolis Spring Sailboat show. Lots of great info to be heard. We also speak with heather Tinelli who is the Executive Director at Visit Queen Anne’s County about all the great stuff to do when you do venture across the bridge–and boat show or not, I recommend you do! And lastly, Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight was fun for me–it was in person with Marty Etzel of the Flag House Inn. So there, you have a lot to listen to this weekend!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and to the Annapolis Boat Shows and the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast