Police Release More Information on Officer Involved Fatal Shooting

This is an update from the Anne Arundel County Police regarding a shooting this morning in Pasadena where an officer fired his service weapon and killed a man. This is a developuing story and more details will be available as the investigation continues.

Content Continues Below

On March 18, 2021 at approximately 11:03 a.m. a 911 call was received from a medical rehabilitation facility who stated they were on the phone with an individual who had made suicidal statements. Dispatchers obtained the address of the suicidal person and immediately dispatched officers to the residence, located in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena.

Two officers responded to the residence to check on the welfare of the individual. The officers arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with the suicidal person.

Officers did not get a response so they entered the residence in order to check on the subject. Once inside the residence, officers made contact with the subject, who was armed with a handgun.

One officer fired their service weapon striking the armed subject. The officers then immediately rendered medical aid until relieved by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel, who later pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators responded and assumed the investigation. Per policy, the police department will conduct a thorough review of the officer’s use of deadly force in this incident.

The name of the deceased will be provided once positive identification and notification to the next of kin have been made.

