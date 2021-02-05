RESCHEDULED: Fourth “Let’s Talk Justice” program scheduled for Monday February 8th

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) will host the fourth forum in the Let’s Talk Justice series at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 8. The forum will focus on women’s rights.Similar to the previous forums in June, July, and August, the virtual event provides an opportunity for students to share their lived experiences, identify concerns, and strategize collaborative solutions to help ensure equitable and just practices in their communities. It will be moderated by Amaya Madarang, a senior at Northeast High School, and co-moderated by Bunmi Omnisore, a junior at Arundel High School.

The following students have confirmed their participation in the event:

Gabriela Benitez Monroy, Glen Burnie High School

Taylor Chunn, Annapolis High School

Meghan Field, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Caroline Finn, South River High School

Rebekah Garrett, Northeast High School

Nyah Johnson, Old Mill Middle School South

Hala Malik, Crofton High School

Jayna Monroe, Severna Park High School

Princess Tatsi, Old Mill High School

Megha Thomas, South River High School

Other students will be announced as they confirm participation.

The forum will also be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

AACPS students may submit questions for the panel at Let’s Talk Justice Questions by using their AACPS log-in credentials. Online question submissions are due by 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 28.

More information can also be found at the Let’s Talk Justice website or on the CRASC website.

Source : AACPS

