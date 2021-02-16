--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: The Annapolis Rotary is 100!

| February 16, 2021, 04:20 PM

The Annapolis Rotary turned 100 on February 11, 2021! And to celebrate a century of giving back to the community, they have plans for a fantastic, year-long, celebration. We spoke with the two dynamos that are spearheading a year of celebrations– Chara Hutzell and Chera Howey.

But, true to the Rotary motto–Service Above Self, it’s not all about the Rotary. They will be erecting a memorial flag pole at Westgate Circle with some fundraising bricks, celebrating with a soiree along the banks of Spa Creek, and releasing a 100-year anthology in the form of a book being spearheaded by local “bon vivant” Ron Baradel. And all the while they will keep up their signature service projects including the Crab Feast, Little Free Libraries, scholarships, and grants for area non-profits.

We learned about the 100-year history, the plans for this year, and how the Rotary has changed for the better.  They are always looking for new members, so if you are looking to become a part of the fabric of Annapolis, this century-old service organization is ready to welcome you with open arms!

All of the info on joining, meeting to check it out, and the events coming up every year (and in particular, THIS year) can be found at AnnapolisRotary.org

Have a listen!

