The “Let’s Talk Justice” students have arranged a reading program for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Students involved in Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Let’s Talk Justice initiative will spend part of their Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday in service to their fellow students by reading and exposing them to diverse literature they can explore in more depth by checking out the books from their school library or Anne Arundel County Public Library branches.

Let’s Talk Justice Reads! is a virtual read-aloud event designed to provide learning opportunities for students to engage with materials that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. Eight county high school students will age-appropriate books to their elementary counterparts every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 18. Readings will be done in Google classrooms accessible to county students. Some of the works will be read in Spanish as well.

“I am incredibly proud of the work these students are doing and their willingness to make connections with younger students, especially in ways that enhance the awareness of diversity and develop a love of reading,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.

A list of the works being read and the schedule of readings can be found at www.aacps.org/letstalkjustice.

Let’s Talk Justice was created as a forum for students to discuss racism and social justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Beginning with a student-led planning committee, the vision of Let’s Talk Justice quickly developed into a place where students will be able to have a voice about various social issues and injustices. The group has held several public forums on a variety of issues and has a forum on women’s rights scheduled for February 1, 2021.

