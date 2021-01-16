Dementia Support: Free caregiver’s workshop to be offered in February

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce an up-coming virtual Caregiver Educational Workshops.

On February 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm, Mary Chaput, Family Caregiver Support Program Director, will facilitate the Virtual Dementia Live Program. This workshop is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it is like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory changes. This workshop will be held via the Zoom platform. Space is limited. You can register for this workshop by calling 410-222-4339.

On February 11, at 7:00 pm, Department of Aging and Disabilities staff Jennifer Jackson will present A Positive Approach to Care: Teepa’s GEMS – Seeing More Than Less. This workshop is an overview of the progressions/stages of dementia using GEMS states to highlight characteristics seen during each stage. Participants will discuss the value and importance of seeing people living with dementia as having retained abilities, value, and benefitting from the right support and care to optimize performance and quality of life. Caregivers will also learn strategies and techniques for supporting and caring for their loved one living with dementia as it relates to their GEM state. You can register for this workshop online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4339.

The workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at agchap01@aacounty.org at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

