Afternoon fire destroys Cape St. Claire home

| June 24, 2020, 04:44 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 800 block of Harbor View Terrace in Cape St. Claire just before 3:00pm this afternoon

On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire from the deck of a two-story home on a narrow cul-de-sac.  As lines were deployed, they also encountered heavy fire from the basement as well.

Engines were placed at a nearby boat ramp to draft water from Deep Creek, a tributary of the Magothy River, however the fire grew, and 30 minutes after arrival the department evacuated all  firefighters from the home and mounted a purely external attack.

In the end, it took about 45 minutes to control the blaze.

There currently is no word on any injuries, a damage estimate, or a cause. However, the home appears to be a total loss.

This story will be updated with photos from the scene and additional information shortly.

