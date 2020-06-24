Afternoon fire destroys Cape St. Claire home

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 800 block of Harbor View Terrace in Cape St. Claire just before 3:00pm this afternoon

On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire from the deck of a two-story home on a narrow cul-de-sac. As lines were deployed, they also encountered heavy fire from the basement as well.

Engines were placed at a nearby boat ramp to draft water from Deep Creek, a tributary of the Magothy River, however the fire grew, and 30 minutes after arrival the department evacuated all firefighters from the home and mounted a purely external attack.

In the end, it took about 45 minutes to control the blaze.

There currently is no word on any injuries, a damage estimate, or a cause. However, the home appears to be a total loss.

This story will be updated with photos from the scene and additional information shortly.

