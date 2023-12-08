The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today is a bit different because Kelly is MIA, so it is up to Billy and John to hold down the fort!!

Chop is a 6-month-old male hound terrier mix and we’re guessing Jack Russell terrier. Full of love and kisses. I stopped by the SPCA on the way to record to meet him and he was just as happy to meet me! Chop has only been at the shelter for a few days, so act fast!

And Buddy–slightly more mature. Buddy is six years old and a Corgi-Pembroke mix, and neither of us knew what a Pembroke was. He has light coloring (sort of golden-ish) and is a perfect lap dog. We understand he does fine with other dogs but is not too keen on cats or small children. By six, we all get a little set in our ways! Buddy was surrendered on Black Friday so he’s been at the SPCA for just about two weeks now,

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event is in full swing, and they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of four national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year, they selected the Ulman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. So if you are in the market for a car…$400 goes a long way to help support adolescents and young adults suffering from cancer.

Lights on the Bay is rocking, rolling, and open nightly through January 2nd. Gates open at 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

