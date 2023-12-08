December 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives! Two Women Robbed at Gunpoint in Quiet Waters Park The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week 3739 LOCAL Gifts and Experiences for Everyone On Your List GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT: Homestead Gardens’ December 13th
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today is a bit different because Kelly is MIA, so it is up to Billy and John to hold down the fort!!

Chop is a 6-month-old male hound terrier mix and we’re guessing Jack Russell terrier. Full of love and kisses. I stopped by the SPCA on the way to record to meet him and he was just as happy to meet me! Chop has only been at the shelter for a few days, so act fast!

And Buddy–slightly more mature. Buddy is six years old and a Corgi-Pembroke mix, and neither of us knew what a Pembroke was. He has light coloring (sort of golden-ish) and is a perfect lap dog. We understand he does fine with other dogs but is not too keen on cats or small children. By six, we all get a little set in our ways! Buddy was surrendered on Black Friday so he’s been at the SPCA for just about two weeks now,

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event is in full swing, and they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of four national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year, they selected the Ulman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. So if you are in the market for a car…$400 goes a long way to help support adolescents and young adults suffering from cancer.

Lights on the Bay is rocking, rolling, and open nightly through January 2nd. Gates open at 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

BUDDY AND CHOP

Buddy
Buddy
Chop

Do you have a place in your home and heart for these pups??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

3739 LOCAL Gifts and Experiences for Everyone On Your List

 Next Article

Two Women Robbed at Gunpoint in Quiet Waters Park

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu