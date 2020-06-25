Annapolis Police: Shots fired near Admiral Heights neighborhood

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred just before 4:00pm this afternoon when gunfire erupted on Cedar Park Road.

Just before 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Annapolis Police were called to Cedar Park Road for a report of shots fired.

While no victims were identified, many shell casings were scattered on the roadway and police believe that the shots originated in two vehicles that were in the neighborhood.

This location is typically Avery quiet neighborhood in the Second Ward of Annapolis behind the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

