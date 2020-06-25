--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Annapolis Police: Shots fired near Admiral Heights neighborhood

| June 24, 2020, 09:17 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred just before 4:00pm this afternoon when gunfire erupted on Cedar Park Road.

Just before 4:00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Annapolis Police were called to Cedar Park Road for a report of shots fired.

Images © 2020 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

While no victims were identified, many shell casings were scattered on the roadway and police believe that the shots originated in two vehicles that were in the neighborhood.

This location is typically Avery quiet neighborhood in the Second Ward of Annapolis behind the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

