BONUS PODCAST: A different kind of Memorial Day and some cash back on your adult beverages!!

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer. We have a huge distributor of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us. Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot! But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

Memorial Day will be different this year for sure! We had hoped to be back in person this month, but the cards fell in a different direction and we are back on Zoom. This month we talk about Memorial Day celebrations on your boat or in your backyard with PLENTY of suggestions! But more than that, we have some links (below) to save you a lot of coin on some Memorial Day beverages.

MAIL IN REBATES WHEN YOU BUY:

$7 on a 24 or 30 Pack of Bud Light www.mybeerrebate.com/#/AB-2079

$3 on a 12 Pack of Bud Light Seltzer www.mybeerrebate.com/#/AB-2079

$10 on 2 6-Packs of Michelob Ultra www.mybeerrebate.com/#/promodisplay

$10 on 2 15 or 18-Packs of Craft Beer* www.mybeerrebate.com/#/AB-1866



* Goose Island, Devil’s Backbone, Golden Road, 10 Barrel Breckenridge, Four Peaks, Elysian, and Blue Point!

