Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: A different kind of Memorial Day and some cash back on your adult beverages!!

| May 21, 2020, 04:44 PM

Rams Head

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer.  We have a huge distributor of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us.  Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot!  But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

Memorial Day will be different this year for sure! We had hoped to be back in person this month, but the cards fell in a different direction and we are back on Zoom.  This month we talk about Memorial Day celebrations on your boat or in your backyard with PLENTY of suggestions!  But more than that, we have some links (below) to save you a lot of coin on some Memorial Day beverages.

Please have a listen!

MAIL IN REBATES WHEN YOU BUY:

* Goose Island, Devil’s Backbone, Golden Road, 10 Barrel Breckenridge, Four Peaks, Elysian, and Blue Point!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here