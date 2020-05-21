Annapolis cancels Independence Day events

The City of Annapolis has canceled City sponsored events for the Independence Day holiday on July 4 2020.

In a media call this morning, City spokeswoman, Mitchelle Stephenson said that the annual parade, concert, and fireworks would not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Baltimore City announced the wholesale cancellation of all public events through August 31, 2020. When asked if the County was planning a similar declaration, the Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman reverted back to the Executive Order which prohibits groups larger than ten persons.

