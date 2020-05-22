Annapolis Film Festival presents: Military Wives to screen at home

The Annapolis Film Festival is happy to partner with Bleecker Street and their Community Cinema program in bringing you their latest release, #MilitaryWives.

“Hugely engaging, enormously moving.” (@DailyMail) Finding our voice together, apart.

This was the film that AFF had hoped to screen for Opening Night this year. From the director of The Full Monty and starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, it’s the feel-good movie of the year!

“We were so sad that we could not have Opening Night this year with Kristin Scott Thomas and director Peter Cataneo on the Red Carpet in Annapolis, as promised,” says Patti White, Festival Director and Co-Founder. “Yes, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, we were forced to bring the festival to everyone virtually,” she continued. “As one of the first festivals in the U.S. to go virtual, there were a lot of decisions being made by distributors during the quarantine/lockdown that were not decided within the nine days before the 2020 film festival went virtual,” adds Lee Anderson, Festival Director and Co-Founder. “We are so pleased that Bleecker Street is allowing us to share it with our audience now in this way,” White said.

The film centers around a group of British wives who are at home while their husbands are away at war in Afghanistan. As their husbands serve abroad, the anxious, mismatched women harmonize together in another comfortable British comedy that sings a familiar, but uplifting refrain.

According to a review this week in DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD by Pete Hammond, “The feel-good vibes of the new British dramedy Military Wives is just what the doctor ordered for these harsh times. Based on my own intel, people seem to be craving some true, inspiring and yes uplifting movies now, and this one definitely delivers on that front. In fact, it was one of the best I saw at last fall’s Toronto Film Festival, where it was smartly picked up by Bleecker Street which has been hoping against hope to put it in theaters — a good idea since it could have done well on the specialty circuit and maybe even cross over.”

Released online, May 22. Do not miss your opportunity to see it early. Cost is $4.99 per ticket. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Annapolis Film Festival. Invite your friends to enjoy this special military movie in our military town!

