City of Annapolis to participate in “Making a Difference Day” this Saturday

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department invite community members to participate in the nation’s annual Make A Difference Day by volunteering for the city’s fall GreenScape project on Saturday, October 26. Make a Difference Day is a national effort encouraging groups and individuals to volunteer in their community to improve the lives of others.

Content Continues Below

Reservations for bulbs starts Monday, September 9. Volunteers may order up to 100 tulip bulbs and 100 daffodil bulbs for each project. This year we will be offering red tulips and yellow daffodils. The bulbs are free but only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To place an order, please e-mail Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected] and provide your name, contact phone number and organization (if applicable), and indicate what public landscape area you will be planting and the number of bulbs you’re requesting. Bulb pick-up will be held Monday through Friday, October 21-25 at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB