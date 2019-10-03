Fall formal parades on tap for USNA

The Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen will present a series of formal dress parades on Worden Field this semester on the Naval Academy grounds at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, and Oct. 25. The USNA Silent Drill Team, the Jolly Rogers perform as the opening act for every formal parade. The public is invited to attend without charge.

Content Continues Below

Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. The Brigade of Midshipmen marches from Bancroft Hall to the Naval Academy parade field, Worden Field, accompanied by the Naval Academy Band and the midshipmen Drum & Bugle Corps. On Worden Field, the Brigade performs the manual of arms, renders honors to the senior officer or civilian dignitary present, and passes in review before the official party and guests.

Visitors may enter through Gate 3* (recommended) or Gate 1 and will be required to show a picture ID. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds. Visitors are encouraged to park at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($5) and ride the circulator bus to the academy. Vehicles with handicapped placards or license plates may enter through Gates 1 or 8.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB