Free choral concert at AACC on December 15th

The Encore Chorales will perform in a holiday concert this season.  This free concert is perfect for all ages and will include members of the Encore Chorales of Anne Arundel Community College and Southern Maryland. Enjoy holiday classics and seasonal favorites sure to get you in the holiday spirit including Variations on Jingle Bells, Hallelujah Chorus, S’vivon (The Dreidl), Let There Be Peace on Earth and more. Led by professional conductor, Jeanne Kelly, the singers are all aged 55 and up have been entertaining appreciative audiences for more than a dozen years. These concerts are a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and the truly gifted older adult Encore singers.

Bring the family and make an annual tradition of these wonderful programs.

No tickets or reservations required.

For more information, visit the Encore website at encorecreativity.org, call 301-261-5747 or email [email protected].

