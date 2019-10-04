Sailboat Show to throw a 50th Anniversary Party for community

The Annapolis Sailboat Show is turning 50 and it is inviting the community to come out a celebrate the milestone at a Block Party on Market Space in Downtown Annapolis onThursday evening, October 10th from 5 pm to 9 pm. The event will treat everyone as a VIP with free admission to the block party. In true nautical fashion, the event will feature a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – The Chris Sacks Band.

Local oysters will be available outside (raw or grilled) for just $1 at McGarvey’s and Annapolis Market House. There will be plenty of other food specials including crab cakes, sausages, and burgers being served from several outdoor grills, and the outdoor bars will feature Bud Light drafts, craft beers, and cocktails to keep the party going.

Also, the event will host Team Rubicon. They are collecting donations to help people in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Annapolis Boat Shows will match the first $5000 in donations to Team Rubicon.

The event is located just across the street from the Annapolis Boat Shows in front of Middleton Tavern, McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar, Federal House Bar & Grille, Harvest Wood Grill + Tap, Iron Rooster Annapolis and the Annapolis Market House on Market Space.

For those parked at the Stadium, the shuttle will keep running until 9 pm to get you back to your car. For those just coming into town for the evening party, there is plenty of parking in the local garages plus the free Annapolis Circulator stops at all downtown Annapolis parking garages, including the free Calvert Street Garage at 19 St Johns Street.

So bring your friends and enjoy shopping and dining throughout downtown Annapolis and sing and dance alongside the sailors to the tunes of Jimmy Buffet at the block party on Market Space.

