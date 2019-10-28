Comptroller Franchot announces new public service award

Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced the launch of a new award paying tribute to one of the most skilled and respected lawmakers in Maryland history.

The R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Award for Distinguished Public Service will recognize past or present elected officials at all levels of government who exemplify the true spirit of public service, demonstrating strong leadership, humility and compassion for the communities they serve.

Joined by two of Speaker Mitchell’s sons, the Comptroller officially announced the new award last week at Twinny’s Place in Galena, a favorite restaurant of the late House Speaker who passed away in June.

One recipient will be selected and presented in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. Nominees should have a lengthy record of public service and a demonstrated commitment to helping their constituents in large and small ways.

“Serving in public office is rarely the most glamorous job, but there are countless instances of elected officials throughout Maryland who have done it for the right reasons and lead by example, effectively representing their constituents and doing so with little or no fanfare,” said Franchot. “Speaker Mitchell embodied these ideals and it is my honor to pay tribute to his legacy.”

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, November 25. Print out and complete this form and either fax it to 410-974-2045 or attach it as a pdf and email to [email protected].

For more information or for questions about the award, call 410-260-6346.

