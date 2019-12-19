Comptroller Franchot launches new website

As part of his commitment to exceptional customer service for Maryland taxpayers, Comptroller Peter Franchot and the Comptroller’s Office will launch a new taxpayer-centric website on December 16, replacing the current antiquated and onerous www.marylandtaxes.govwebsite. The new, user-friendly design incorporates the latest technological advances, enhanced content, new compliance features and integrated social media help the public navigate the site more easily.

Content Continues Below

“As part of our continued efforts to improve efficiency, customer service, and convenience, our team not only designed and built a new website, but conducted focus groups with individual taxpayers, business filers, tax professionals and vendors to test drive the new site and provide us with critical feedback. It was invaluable, and helped guide the final design,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “We will continue to meet with groups including people with disabilities and users whose first language may not be English to ensure we are meeting the needs of all Maryland taxpayers.”

The new website is designed for use on mobile platforms as applied to laptop, tablet and mobile devices to facilitate access. Quick links and tutorials help users navigate to the content efficiently, regardless of which platform they choose.

Email addresses for Comptroller of Maryland employees also will change when the new website launches, switching from [email protected] to [email protected]. The impact of the email address change should be minimal since old domain addresses will still be delivered for an extended period of time, offering a seamless transition.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS