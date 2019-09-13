“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: Fall beers, Fall festivals, and a Clydesdale announcement

| September 13, 2019, 08:29 AM

Over on The Maryland Crabs, we have been recording monthly beer-casts with Katcef Brothers, the area’s largest beer distributor.

This month, we got into a small taste of fall beers–they will come out in force next month. But we tried Devil’s Backbone O’Fest and Victory’s Fest Bier. We broke some news about the Clydesdales and this year’s Military Bowl, but we also talked about a bunch of festivals you need to put on your calendar to really experience the fall beer scene!

And these fests, in chronological order….

* Friday, September 13 at Buffalo Wild Wings. 5pm to 7pm. The Bud Light Brigade will be there with swag, giveaways, and your chance to win FOUR tickets to see Navy Football take on ECU on Saturday! And, it includes parking.  Bud Light will be around town every Friday before a Navy home game looking to give away the Bud Light Golden Tickets! Keep your eyes peeled for them!

