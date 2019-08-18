Military Bowl partners with Battle at the Bowl for esports Championship

Battle at the Bowl and the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman are pleased to announce a new partnership that will kick off an online esports tournament designed to bring college football fans, students and alumni together with esports enthusiasts. Battle at the Bowl creates communities of players and fans surrounding college football teams and their universities, thus changing a passive observer into an active participant.

Registration for Battle at the Bowl allows for unlimited play throughout the college football season in five esports game titles: Overwatch, Rocket League, Madden, Hearthstone and Halo 3. Registrants can select to compete for their favorite college football team, building on the affinity college football fans have for their university. Registration on Battle at the Bowl’s platform allows players to qualify to win prizes including gift cards, Military Bowl game souvenirs, money and more.

Pre-registration began on Wednesday, August 7 and continues through the 2019 Bowl Season.

Fans can register at battleatthebowl.com.

Content Continues Below

Battle at the Bowl will donate a portion of all registration fees to Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members. Competitors will also have the opportunity to donate additional funds directly to Patriot Point during gameplay.

With registration, players can opt to play in Battle at the Bowl’s special series of Games of the Week featuring teams from the conferences that will meet in this year’s Military Bowl, the ACC and the American Athletic Conference. Participants will compete against their rival schools to help their university win. Top scoring universities and players will be crowned each week. Game of the Week play begins on Saturday, August 24. A full schedule of Games of the Week is available at battleatthebowl.com.

The Battle at the Bowl regular-season online play culminates on Sunday, December 1 with the crowning of a Battle at the Bowl Regular Season Champion. Bowl Season Game play begins on Sunday, December 8, a.k.a. “Selection Sunday.” Once the results are posted on Selection Sunday, fans can compete for their favorite team playing in the Military Bowl, and help their team and university win it all.

“We are thrilled to bring a new level of excitement to esports where our competitors are playing for their favorite team throughout the college football season,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions, the operating partner of Battle at the Bowl. “By supporting Patriot Point, we are able to make a difference in our gamers’ communities.”

“The Battle at the Bowl engages our passionate ACC and American fans and brings them together in an exciting new way,” said Steve Beck, Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director. “We look forward to following our teams in Battle at the Bowl as they help us generate awareness and contributions for Patriot Point.”

Two other bowl games are creating similar partnerships with Battle at the Bowl, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and The Mobile Alabama Bowl.

Follow Battle at the Bowl on social media on Facebook (@Bowlesports), Twitter (@BattleAtTheBowl), and Instagram (@Bowlesports).

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports