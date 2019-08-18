BACK TO SCHOOL: Kick Off With Kindness event scheduled

The Crofton-based group Kindness Grows Here and Anne Arundel County Public Schools are teaming up to kick off the 2019-2020 school year with an event designed to inspire children and adults alike to start school with a mindset that facilitates acceptance and inclusion.

Kick Off With Kindness will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at Crofton Middle School. The event will feature remarks from Superintendent George Arlotto and a presentation from Frank Murphy, author of the newly released book “A Boy Like You,” which encourages children to disregard the stereotypical “molds” into which society sometimes wishes for them to fit and celebrate their unique qualities.

Mr. Murphy will speak about his reasons for writing the book and how it encourages everyone to be more kind.

Content Continues Below

The event will also include an interactive presentation by Kristen Caminiti, founder of Kindness Grows Here, that will encourage kids and adults alike to think about why kindness is so important.

“As we should, we spend countless hours every year working to provide the best instruction and materials to our children,” Dr. Arlotto said. “There are things, however, that can’t be taught in textbooks and must be part of the culture of our schools. Kindness is the foundation for many successes in life, and we are pleased to be able to partner with Kindness Grows Here to start the school year on such a positive note.”

Kindness Grows Here is a nonprofit organization that has been sponsoring events throughout Anne Arundel County since 2017. Its work, which includes a grant program for similar events and initiatives, is designed to foster kindness in children and spread kindness in communities.

“We truly believe kindness can change the world, and the more children we can convince of that, the greater our impact will be” Caminiti said. “We are thrilled to partner with AACPS to reach as many children and families as possible and to support the school system in its mission of Elevating All Students and Eliminating All Gaps.”

School supplies for students in need will also be collected at the event.

The event is free and open to the public. In order that the proper amount of pizza and snacks can be ordered, those wishing to attend should register here.

For more information about Kindness Grows Here, visit www.kindnessgrowshere.com.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB