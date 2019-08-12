Activist Carl Snowden seeking non-profit to take over MLK Jr. Awards Dinner fundraiser

The MLK Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County is offering to turn over the MLK Jr. Awards Dinner to a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County beginning in 2021. The offer is detailed in a RFP available on the committee’s web site. The MLK Jr. Awards Dinner has been operated by the MLK Jr. Committee for the last 32 years and has been instrumental in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to erect local memorials in the memory of Dr. King in Annapolis, Edgewater and at the Anne Arundel Community College.

Traditionally held in January the MLK Jr. Awards Dinner honors Dr. King and individuals who have undertaken projects that reflect Kings values. The dinner also raises funds to underwrite projects in Anne Arundel County that reflect and recognize Dr. Kings values.

Interested organizations can review the RFP at MLKJRMD.org. Deadline for submission of proposals is September 27, 2019. Questions should be addressed to Chairman Carl Snowden at [email protected] or 443-871-5656. A copy of last years’ program is available for review on the MLKJRMD.org web site. The program includes the names of all current sponsors and advertisers.

