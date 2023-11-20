November 20, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Live! Casino & Hotel Getting Merry and Bright with Miracle Pop Up Bar

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland will be spreading holiday cheer by welcoming guests to its holiday themed pop-up cocktail bar with Miracle for the second year in a row. With whimsical drinks such as the Christmapolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned, Miracle at Live! creates a fully immersive and nostalgic holiday experience of over-the-top kitschy and vintage-themed decor. As one of the only two locations in the state, the Miracle pop-up bar – located off the casino floor near the North entrance of the Live! property across from The Prime Rib – promises guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

This holiday season, Miracle at Live! will operate from November 24 (Black Friday) to December 24 (Christmas Eve). The hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. The can’t-miss holiday pop-up cocktail bar will feature a small bites menu in addition to its iconic specialty drinks served in picture-worthy drinkware available for purchase.

Guests who visit Miracle at Live! will enjoy an interactive light show and gain access to the newest cocktails and glassware on the menu. Miracle at Live! is for guests 21+ only. Reservations are required and can be made starting today at Maryland.livecasinohotel.com. For larger groups, private party reservations can be made at Maryland.livecasinohotel.com/plan-my-event.

“Miracle is a unique concept with a focus on community engagement – a shared value with us at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland,” said Seth Gibson, Director of Beverage at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “This year, Miracle is supporting the Seva Foundation by donating a percentage of proceeds from Miracle Pop-Ups around the world, and our ability to bring this festive and highly anticipated new venue to our guests while making a difference in our community was an opportunity we were eager to jump on.”

Annapolis Film Society to Present American Fiction on November 21st

