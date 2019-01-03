Educator Appreciation Days are here at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, the world’s largest retail bookseller, has announced the return of its Educator Appreciation Days every Saturday and Sunday in January to celebrate pre-K-12 public, private and homeschool educators and administrators. Starting Saturday, January 5, all stores and BN.com will feature special discounts and offers such as 25 percent off most merchandise like books, toys and games.

“We are thrilled to bring back Educator Appreciation Days to offer additional discounts and deals for educators to ring in the New Year,” said Tracy Vidakovich, Vice President, Business Development for Barnes & Noble. “Barnes & Noble is dedicated to honoring educators year-round, and our Educator Appreciation Days are just one way to show our gratitude for all they do in our communities.”

January’s Educator Appreciation Days special discount offerings include:

25% off list price on most books, gifts, music, DVDs, and toys and games for classroom and personal purchase

10% off Café consumables (in-store only)

10% off select NOOK ® products, including the NOOK 10.1” tablet and the NOOK 7” tablet

During January Educator Appreciation days, educators will also get a free STEM and STEAM calendar, while supplies last, and a free tall, hot or iced Starbucks® coffee from any Barnes & Noble Café**.

Barnes & Noble supports teachers all year through the Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card Program, which offers pre-K through grade 12 educators 20% off the list price on most in-store and online purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off during special appreciation events. To take advantage of these offers, educators can apply for their Barnes & Noble Educator Discount Card in their local store or download the form from the Educator Application page online.

Barnes & Noble also partners with schools on book fairs to help them raise funds, while also hosting events throughout the year to help make reading more fun and accessible for children and families across the country. Customers should contact their local Barnes & Noble for more information.

