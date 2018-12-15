Eastport’s MH Media Strategies partners with Zachary’s Jewelers

MH Media Strategies, a full-service advertising and marketing firm based in Annapolis, Maryland announced a new partnership as the Agency of Record for Zachary’s Jewelers based in Annapolis and Severna Park, Maryland. In this role, MHMS will manage the strategic branding and marketing for the beloved and esteemed jeweler, chosen year after year as the Best Jeweler in our market area.

Michael Hughes, MHMS Managing Partner said, “To have the wonderful team at Zachary’s place their trust in us as their marketing partner is not only an honor, but a task we’ll embrace to build on the reputation they have grown since 1992 as the region’s premier jeweler.”

“Zachary’s Jewelers is ever-evolving and we are excited to partner with MH Media Strategies to help us define and share the Zachary’s brand and philosophy. We have known Michael, Catherine and the MHMS team for a long time and trust we are in good hands,” stated Zachary’s owner Stephen Samaras.

MHMS Vice President of Creative Catherine Carouge added, “I have worked with Steve, Evangeline and the staff at Zachary’s in the past and greatly look forward to resuming our relationship. I am confident our collaboration will invigorate both parties involved.”

