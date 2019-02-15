Brooklyn Park man charged with murdering his mother

This is an update to prior story.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue, Brooklyn, Maryland for a burglary.

The 911 caller told police dispatchers that his mother had been murdered and a suspect had ran out of the residence.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the 911 caller outside of the residence who was identified as Brent Ryan Faulkner, a 25-year-old male from the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue.

Officers entered the residence to locate any victims and possible suspects. Officers discovered an adult female with apparent trauma. Fire department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the female deceased. The deceased female was identified as Dona Lee Faulkner, a 52-year-old female of the same address and the mother of Brent Faulkner.

Brent Faulkner was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed. Several detectives converged on the area in order to conduct a canvass and interview witnesses. Homicide detectives assisted by the Evidence Collection Unit executed a search warrant on the residence and collected multiple pieces of evidence.

Evidence was located on Brent Faulkner’s person and clothing that he was wearing. The crime scene indicated a struggle took place in the residence where Ms. Faulkner tried to defend herself during the assault. Detectives and Evidence Technicians then identified and documented fresh injuries on Brent Faulkner’s body.

Through interviews, the crime scene and physical evidence Brent Faulkner was identified as the suspect in the murder of his mother. He was charged with the First and Second Degree murder of Dona Faulkner. Evidence indicates that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Although an arrest has been made this is a very active and fluid investigation. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line . If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact theTip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect:

Brent Faulkner 25-year-old from the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue, Brooklyn

Charges:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Murder

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB