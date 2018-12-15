Anne Arundel County Police seeking help to solve 6 homicides, rewards offered

The Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit is actively investigating six open homicides that occurred earlier this year. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward in each case for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murders of Lawrence Aaron III, Jose Funes, Dantae Simmons, Jasmine Adams, Prateek Kumar, and Quenton Boykin.
Lawrence Aaron III murdered on January 1, 2018 in the 7800 block of Bastille Road, Severn
Jose Funes murdered on March 2, 2018 in the 200 block of Brock Bridge Road, Laurel
Dantae Simmons murdered on July 2, 2018 in the area of Short Curve Road, Glen Burnie
Jasmine Adams murdered on August 15, 2018 in the 1800 block of Hawk Court, Severn
Prateek Kumar murdered on October 8, 2018 in the 300 block of Highland Drive, Glen Burnie
Quenton Boykin murdered on November 11, 2018 in the 600 block Charante Court, Glen Burnie
Anyone with information regarding any of the above cases is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call our Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).
