County seeks disability commission members

| September 16, 2018
The Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues is seeking new members. The purpose of the Commission is to promote and enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities by advising county government on the coordination and development of government policies, programs, services, and allocation of resources for persons with disabilities and by proposing the means to meet the needs of persons with disabilities.

“This is an exciting opportunity for those who are passionate about increasing awareness and access for people with disabilities in Anne Arundel County,” says Vicki Callahan, Commission Chairwoman.

The Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues is comprised of 21 voting members from the community and 17 ex-officio members representing various government agencies, all of whom are appointed by the County Executive.

Voting members of the Commission can be a person with a disability, family members of persons with a disability, representatives of agencies or organizations that provide services for or represent persons with disabilities, persons interested in improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities, or persons having expertise in matters pertaining to persons with disabilities. All voting members must be a resident of Anne Arundel County.

Individuals interested in being considered for membership should send a cover and resume to Joelle Ridgeway, Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, to 2666 Riva Road Suite 400 Annapolis, Maryland 21401 or [email protected]

Commission meetings are open to the public and are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Independence Room, 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis, within the Heritage Office Complex.

Anyone needing accommodations may call the ADA Office at 410-222-4383 or contact by email at [email protected].  TTY users may call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.  All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.
