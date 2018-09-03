3 labor unions endorse Hogan

The Hogan for Governor campaign has announced that three Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local unions with Maryland membership, LIUNA Local 11, LIUNA Local 572, and LIUNA Local 710 are proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan for re-election. These endorsements add to the historic, bipartisan coalition of public sector and private sector unions, current and former Democratic leaders, and business groups that are supporting the governor. LIUNA counts over 500,000 men and women as members, with 40,000 members in Mid-Atlantic region which includes Maryland.

“Governor Hogan has been a great friend not just to LIUNA members, but to working men and women across Maryland,” said Dennis Desmond, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 11. “We endorse Governor Hogan for reelection, and we look forward to joining him and his administration in building a better Maryland.”

“Over the last four years, Governor Hogan has demonstrated to Maryland’s working men and women that he will be an advocate for union and working-class issues,” said Larry H. Doggette, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 572. “Another four years with Hogan as governor will do a lot of good for Maryland’s labor movement.”

“Governor Hogan’s has invested tremendously in expanding, improving, and modernizing Maryland’s infrastructure over the last four years,” said Dave Stokes, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 710. “Under this governor, those real, significant investments in improving Maryland’s transportation infrastructure have made, and will continue to make, a positive difference for our LIUNA members and all Maryland residents.”

During Governor Hogan’s first term, he consistently worked in a bipartisan fashion to achieve important, pro-growth, pro-worker results on the issues that matter to LIUNA members. Since taking office, the Hogan administration has resurfaced or treated more than half of all state highway lane miles. Presently, there are over 800 transportation projects under construction across Maryland, totaling more than $8 billion. The governor also announced a $9 billion transportation plan to ease congestion on some of Maryland’s busiest roads and highways. And while Governor Hogan inherited 69 structurally deficient bridges from the previous administration, he has committed to fixing every one of them. Finally, under Governor Hogan, Maryland has added 12,300 mining, logging, and construction jobs, a major improvement over the previous administration, which lost 38,000 mining, logging, and construction jobs.

“The hardworking men and women of LIUNA Local 11, LIUNA Local 572, and LIUNA Local 710 have played a critical role in building our great state, and I could not be prouder to receive their endorsements,” said Governor Hogan. “During my first term, our administration has made rebuilding Maryland’s crumbling infrastructure and making our state a more affordable place to live, work, and retire top priorities. I eagerly look forward to working with LIUNA over the next four years as we keep changing Maryland for the better.”

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS