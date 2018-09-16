Navy lights up offense in 51-21 rout of Lehigh (PHOTOS)

After a tough loss in Hawaii, and a nail-biter last week against Memphis, the Navy football offense found it’s stride yesterday against the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks. After 60 minutes of play, the Midshipmen came out ahead 51-21 and sang second.

Navy is now 2-1 for the season with 1-0 on American Athletic Conference play. Navy finished with 629 yards of total offense (484 rushing and 145 passing) which puts this game in 10th place in program history. It is the most total yards for the Mids since 2007 when they racked up 680 against North Texas in a triple overtime game.

The Navy defense also did their job forcing 5 turnovers against Lehigh — 3 interceptions, and 2 fumbles.

However the game was all about starting quarterback Malcolm Perry. Perry started his sixth game at QB and carried the ball 19 times for 223 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards for the ninth time in his career including all six time starting as QB.

Navy is headed to Texas next week to take on SMU who lost to the Michigan Wolverines yesterday 45-20. The Mustangs have an 0-3 start and Navy has readily defeated them in the past thee years– 43-40 last year, 75-31 in 2016, and 55-14 in 2015. Following that, the Midshipmen have a bye followed by a trip to Colorado to face service academy rival Air Force on the October 6th. Navy returns home for two games on October 13th against Temple and for homecoming on October 20th when they face Houston.

