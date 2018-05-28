North County’s Michelle Fowler named AACPS Volunteer of the Year

Chances are good that any parent or community member who has attended an event at Linthicum Elementary School, Lindale Middle School, or North County High School over the last 15 years has run into Michelle Fowler. Chances are even better that the lives of children of those parents have been positively impacted by her work.

Fowler’s embodiment of selflessness and dedication and her tireless devotion to the schools which her children have attended earned her the 2018 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Volunteer of the Year Award.

Said Teresa Tudor, AACPS’ Senior Manager of School and Family Partnerships: “We can celebrate Michelle for the countless events that she has coordinated to help students reach their learning goals; for the way she has advocated for music and the arts in both word and deed; or for the way she has valued and supported our school leaders and teachers as they worked to offer their very best to students over the years. No matter which example we choose, one thing is clear: Our school system has been made better because of her involvement over the last 15 years.”

Fowler’s journey with AACPS started when her son, Jackson, began attending Linthicum Elementary school in 2003. After joining the Parent Teacher Association, she quickly became a reliable resource for the school, helping to organize events that promoted literacy, teacher appreciation, and the arts.

Over the years, her commitment to supporting students and schools traveled through the North County feeder system right along with her children. At Lindale Middle School, she continued to support schoolwide activities such as honor roll events and book fairs, and gave special time and attention to the music and theater programs. She worked closely with teachers to organize performances and coordinate music festivals and productions.

Fowler’s support of music and school leadership did not stop with Lindale, but went with her children to North County. For former Principal Julie Cares, Fowler became not just a volunteer but a trusted advisor who was always willing to offer a parent and community perspective about ideas to benefit students and the school.

“My principalship, and as a result North County High School, benefitted from every interaction with Mrs. Fowler,” said Cares, who is now a Director of School Performance.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS