Ordnance Road inmate dies after taking fatal dose of heroin

On March 24, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center located at 600 E Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie for injured/sick subject. When officers arrived they spoke with Detention Center staff who stated they were alerted at 11:55 a.m. by inmates that another inmate was sitting on his bed unresponsive. Detention Center staff immediately responded to the inmate and began life saving efforts. Fire department responded and continued lifesaving efforts however were unsuccessful in resuscitating the inmate and he was pronounced deceased. One empty clear capsule of suspected heroin was recovered from beneath the inmate’s bed. Detectives from the Heroin Task Force responded and are currently investigating.

Deceased:

Douglas Edward Sutherland | 54 | Lusby, MD

