Daily News Brief | November 17, 2017

Today…a Baltimore City police officers dies from his wounds, an MS-13 gang member from Annapolis is identified, Lord & Taylor to close Annapolis Mall store in April, a challenger for County Executive Schuh, and Crofton High School is underway! All that and of course, local weather from George Young at DMV Weather and our top picks for things to do this weekend and beyond!

