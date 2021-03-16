Summer Programs for Grieving Children and Teens

Chesapeake Life Center will offer four different Saturdays of summer grief programs for children and teens that are filled with adventure, music and art. There are three program options for children ages 6 to 11. Just pick the one that suits your child’s needs best. As these will be held in person, space is limited which means a child can only attend one of the programs.

Adventures in Grief will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at Terrapin Adventures at Historic Savage Mill at 8600 Foundry St. in Savage, Maryland. Grief for kids can be a wild journey, sometimes feeling like a safari or climbing up a mountain. Come and explore this grief adventure, how it looks and feels different for everyone, in a very physical way.

will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at Terrapin Adventures at Historic Savage Mill at 8600 Foundry St. in Savage, Maryland. Grief for kids can be a wild journey, sometimes feeling like a safari or climbing up a mountain. Come and explore this grief adventure, how it looks and feels different for everyone, in a very physical way. Summer Grief Art Workshop is a creative program designed to help younger children use art to gain support, express their feelings, and make their grief visible through arts and crafts. It will be held at a location yet to be determined in Anne Arundel County. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26.

is a creative program designed to help younger children use art to gain support, express their feelings, and make their grief visible through arts and crafts. It will be held at a location yet to be determined in Anne Arundel County. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26. Rhythm and Grieve will be held from 10 to 4 p.m. July 17 at a Prince George’s County location that is yet to be determined. Like other forms of art, music allows children to express their grief constructively in non-verbal ways. In this workshop kids will make their own instruments as a way to honor their loved ones, creatively express their emotions, and connect with others in the process. Get ready for grief out loud!

Content Continues Below

For teens ages 12 to 18 who are entering grades 6 through 12, there is Teen Adventures in Grief. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Terrapin Adventures. By using team building exercises and other activities to help them get to know each other, teens will find a space where the many emotions of grief are met with care and compassion. Professional counselors offer the expertise to support these teens as they navigate grief while having fun and discovering they are not alone. Registration is required by Aug. 2. As these events have limited participation, the Chesapeake Life Center team is confident it can offer a safe experience for all participants, and will take all the necessary precautions, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWS BRIEF

The cost for each program is $40, and includes snacks, meals, activities and a T-Shirt. Scholarships are available; inquire upon registering. Call 888-501-7077 or email [email protected]. Also, visit www.chesapeakelifecenter.org for ongoing children’s programs.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS