3-Alarm fire rips through Severn House condos in Eastport

| November 24, 2017
Annapolis fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the Severn House Condominiums about 1:30am this morning. Upon arrival, fire was visible and the fire quickly spread to several units calling in assistance from Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the USNA Fire Department eventually going to three full alarms.

Courtesy: Facebook

At this time, at least one resident has been transported to the hospital and there are no words of any other injuries either to firefighters or residents and at least three units have been destroyed.

 

Crews remain on the scene at this hour and a cause or damage estimate has not been determined.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

