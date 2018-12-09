The passion of the 119th Army Navy Game in photos

The score was 17-10 and it was the third loss in a row for the Navy Midshipmen. Despite entering the game with a 3-9 record, all of that did not matter in Philadelphia on December 8th. This was the 119th Army Navy Game and the entire season for both teams came down to the 60 minutes of football to be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the end, it did not work out for Navy. You can read the recaps elsewhere. But what defines this game is passion. Both teams were in this to win this and nothing can convey the passion quite like a photograph.

All photos ©2018 Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports