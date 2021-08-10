10 Eyeglasses to Update Your Look 2021

Remember how we had to stick to just one pair of spectacles until they broke? Well, things have changed now. Eyeglasses are not just a form of eyewear anymore, it’s also a style statement that helps you upgrade your day-to-day looks. It wouldn’t be wrong to think that a few pairs of chic eyeglasses make your wardrobe complete in many ways.

Shoppers can browse through innumerable popular eyewear stores like Zenni Optical, Blenders Eyewear, and more for deep discounts and enticing deals on an expansive collection of eyeglasses. We have put together a list of 10 eyeglasses that will not just help you get ready for your next party but give you a range of options to let you decide your next look.

Aviator Glasses

Go retro with a pair of classic Aviators to enhance your daily look. The oversized lenses would not just protect your eyes but further your style quotient. In order to make your Aviators handier, you can either add your prescription lenses or use them as accessories to add extra zing to your outfit.

Customers can buy aviator glasses at Zenni Optical at a starting price of $6.95. Click here to get your favorite glasses at unbeatable prices.

Browline Glasses

Another pair of classic glasses that have paved their way in this list is a sensation from the 1950s that’s definitely making a comeback. Browline glasses are great to highlight your eyes and can very well be teamed up with business suits. The bold upper part of the browline glasses bears a resemblance to your eyebrows which should give you an air of seriousness that you need for your upcoming business meeting.

Shoppers can head to Blenders Eyewear that extends an astounding 30% discount across categories and styles

Sausalito Eyeglasses

Be the guy you want to be and explore the world like Ryan Reynolds from the film Free Guy. Sausalito eyeglasses have been quite a rage of late and can be accompanied with any look you desire to pull off. Sausalito eyeglasses are not just immensely feasible but a great add-on to your wardrobe.

EyeBuyDirect is running a sale where you can grab the eyewear of your choice at up to a 50% discount.

Sports Glasses

It goes without saying that sporting a pair of stunning sports glasses would help you protect your eyes. They even let you see better during a game as opposed to the regular glasses which one should be wary of wearing during sports events. You can add your prescription glasses with an anti-scratch coating and UV protection.

At Torrid, customers can grab an array of eyeglasses and sunglasses for less than $12.

Square Eyeglasses

If you are someone who likes to catch up with the ever-changing fashion trends then you need to pick up a pair of square glasses. These glasses are designed as per contemporary trends. Many believe that square glasses soften the hard angles of our faces and give you an assertive look. Square glasses can easily be teamed up with casuals as well as your business wear

Rectangular Eyeglasses

Yet another trend of rectangular glasses brings a subtlety to your face that emboldens your look and gives a friendly tenor to your personality. These full-rimmed glasses can be worn with anything and everything under the sun. The best part is that rectangular glasses go with almost all face shapes as the idea is to sport a pair of glasses in contrast to the shape of your face.

Customers eyeing up these glasses at Best Buy can grab them along with other styles at an unbelievable up to 70% discount.

Round Eyeglasses

Round eyeglasses have made a righteous comeback from the 1960s and we can say without any qualms that they are here to stay for good. It’s been said that round eyeglasses balance the sharp angles of faces and render a subtle sense of intellect. Customers can buy these glasses in multiple styles such as rimless, thin-wired, and more. One can have them on with anything they want and the roundness of the glasses effortlessly becomes the part of who you are.

Visit the Asos store and choose from a wide assortment of styles with discounts of up to 70%.

Reading Glasses

If you had thought eyeglasses are limited to doctor’s prescription then think again and grab a pair of reading glasses and ease into the act of reading with more comfort and of course, style. Reading glasses often come with scratch-resistant lenses along with an anti-reflective coating so that your screen time doesn’t put too much strain on your eyes.

Wondering where to grab your first pair of reading glasses? Zenni Optical houses more than 1700 styles at a starting at just $12.

Cat-Eye Glasses

Wondering if you can sport a pair of gorgeous cat-eye glasses? Popular eyeglass stores carry a range of cat-eye glasses for men that come in plastic and other materials. You can choose from an array of colors that go well with your style and get going for that upcoming event.

Grab a trendy pair of eyeglasses from Costco available at less than $100.

Oval Eyeglasses

Why oval eyeglasses, you ask? It’s one of the shapes that look great on everyone. You can never go wrong with oval-shaped eyeglasses. It surely balances the sharp tone of your face and can be accompanied by all kinds of styles. All eyewear stores usually keep a wide variety of oval eyeglasses and therefore, you would never run out of options.

Visit the Nordstrom Rack now and save up to an 80% discount on a range of eyewear collections curated from many popular brands.

Never say no to a great pair of eyeglasses that can not just perfect your vision but your sense of fashion too. One can shop through a range of eyeglasses from numerous stores. We have curated a list of ten that would update your look and style in general. Shop now.

