John Paul White with Lera Lynn at Rams Head On Stage June 27th

Acclaimed singer songwriter Lera Lynn began 2017 with solo dates close to home in GA, TN, and KY. Now, she prepares for a tour with John Paul White (Civil Wars) starting in Birmingham, AL and traveling through Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and the Carolinas, to name a few.

This will be Lynn’s first tour with White, however, this is not the first time their music will be heard together. Both contributed original tracks to HBO’s True Detective Season 2 Soundtrack where Lera Lynn also made a cameo appearance as the sultry bar singer and was hailed, the highlight of the season.

“I’ve admired [John Paul’s] work both as a musician and a producer for so long. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to tour with him. It seems like something that should’ve happened a long time ago!” Lynn says referencing her first tour with White.

John Paul White is touring in support of his latest album, Beulah, while Lera Lynn is currently writing for her next studio release.

Tickets are still available for this June 27th show at Rams Head On Stage. Doors open at 7pm, show is at 8pm

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB