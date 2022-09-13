Scaleup Consulting Group Hosting Business Streamlining Event

Calling all business owners! You love spending time on the forward-facing parts of your business: marketing, messaging, client relationship building, and sales. It has likely helped drive your early growth and success! But, the back end of your business now holds the greatest potential for big business gains.

Scaleup Consulting Group and Lady Boss Operations are hosting a seminar to help you realize those gains on September 21st at the Eastport Yacht Club.

This half-day intensive workshop will teach you how to prioritize the backside of your business and accelerate your next phase of business growth and success.

In this session you will learn:

Why your mission, vision, and values are vital in clarifying your business plan so you can get your company running in the right direction.

The 7 strategic business objectives and how they can help you accomplish more, faster.

The keys to finding and retaining the right talent for your organization.

How to identify what to measure in your business to achieve greater levels of success.

Why a strategic plan is vital in helping your business to grow and scale and how an operations professional can help.

For more information or to register, please visit Scaleup Consulting Group.

