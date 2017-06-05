Blackwall Hitch has a new oyster — The Blackwall Beauty

The Blackwall Beauty oyster, fresh from the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, has made its debut at Blackwall Hitch restaurants in Annapolis, Alexandria (VA) and Rehoboth Beach (DE).

Cultivated exclusively for Blackwall Hitch by family-owned, Virginia-based War Shore Oysters, this bivalve boasts a unique taste and unparalleled freshness with delivery from farm to restaurant within 24 hours of harvest.

“The Blackwall Beauty has a distinct salty start, medium velvety texture and ocean-y like finish,” said Chef Jonathan Seningen, award-winning executive chef at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis. “It’s grown in the waters around Chincoteague and Assateague and brought to us fresh from the oyster farm.”

War Shore Oyster Company and Blackwall Hitch are associates with the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), for sustainable, shellfish ecological restoration and aquaculture to improve the environment in the Chesapeake Bay. Blackwall Hitch has been partner in shell recycling with ORP since opening in 2014.

The Blackwall Beauty oyster plate is served with two mignonettes, a cucumber-lemon and mango, as well as the traditional horseradish, Tabasco and cocktail sauce. The Blackwall Beauty oyster is one of several local oyster selections featured at the restaurants’ Wine and Oyster bar, located in the main dining room in view of the exhibition kitchen. For more information, see www.theblackwallhitch.com

