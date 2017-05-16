USNA Class of 2020 completes Sea Trials

While most college kids are preparing to take their finals, approximately 1000 fourth class midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy will also take theirs–but with a twist. Sea Trials!

The Naval Academy freshman class is enduring 14 hours of rigorous physical and mental challenges during the Academy’s annual Sea Trials training exercise, today as part of the culmination of their plebe (freshman) year.

Sea Trials is modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit programs. It is a “capstone” event for the fourth class midshipmen (freshmen or “plebes”) and serves as a leadership challenge for the upper class. Sea Trials is led by Academy upper class and provides a final physical and mental challenge to the plebes, designed to test their teamwork and to reinforce their bonds as a company and class.

At the end of Sea Trials, the company of plebes who demonstrated the top unit performance through endurance and spirit during the entire course will be recognized with the “Iron Company” award during a brief presentation.

The Sea Trials events will take place at various locations throughout the Yard and Naval Support Activity Annapolis and include emergency re-supply, shore defense, Spartan relay, combat fitness test, military operations on urban terrain, damage control (pipe patching and fire hose handling), hill assault, two-mile regimental run, ground fight, stretcher relay, land navigation, survival skills, simulated bridge defense and demolition, paintball, endurance course, obstacle course, pugil stick jousting, riverine operations, rucksack run and casualty evacuation.

Next up…commissioning week! Please check our schedule with all the info you need!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB