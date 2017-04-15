School funding bill is now law with Hogan’s signature

Governor Larry Hogan was recently joined by Senate President Pro Tem Nathaniel McFadden and Speaker of the House Mike Busch for a bill signing ceremony to sign HB 684, which enables additional funding to be distributed to school systems in Baltimore City and ten additional jurisdictions facing declining enrollment. The Baltimore City funding is contingent upon new accountability measures contained in the legislation, including an independent audit of the school system and requirements for the school board to develop a financial recovery plan The governor and the presiding officers were joined by Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh, Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City School Board Chair Marnell Cooper, bill sponsor Delegate Susan Krebs, House Appropriations Chair Delegate Maggie McIntosh, and additional members of the Maryland General Assembly and Baltimore City officials. “Every child in Maryland deserves a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they grow up in, and that will continue to be our administration’s top priority. We’re proud that we were able to come to an agreement to provide this additional funding in the short term, while passing legislation to bring greater transparency and accountability to city school finances as we work toward a long-term solution,” said Governor Hogan. “This bill includes vital and necessary reforms to ensure taxpayer funds are being spent appropriately and where they are needed – in the classroom. This is what students, parents, teachers, and Maryland taxpayers deserve. I look forward to working with everyone in this room to make our schools the best they can be.” This legislation is part of an agreement reached by the governor, Baltimore City leadership, and leaders in the Maryland General Assembly to provide additional state funding to Baltimore City Public Schools, contingent upon new fiscal accountability requirements for the school system. $28.2 million in additional funding for K-12 public schools in Baltimore City and ten additional jurisdictions across the state was included in the governor’s second supplemental budget, submitted on March 27, 2017. This funding was in addition to the governor’s record $6.4 billion investment in K-12 education in his initial budget proposal.