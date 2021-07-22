July 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pharma Settles. West Annapolis Gains 2 Restaurants. Boatyard Beach Bash!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Big Pharma just settled the opioid lawsuits for $26B and Maryland might see $485M, but Annapolis not so much. Two new restaurants in West Annapolis. A makeover at Hemmingways as the place was sold. A Severna Park firm expands. The Marley Station Mall is still in limbo. And tickets are on sale for the Boatyard Beach Bash–get them while you can!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Funny as I was putting together today’s DNB, I noticed that all of the stories were about businesses and buildings so I figured I’d add a little Frosh in the mix to change it up. It’s Thursday and I can taste the weekend coming on, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Remember back in 2019 when Annapolis filed a lawsuit against Big Pharma over the opioid crisis and they gave the job to a local attorney. They did not want to join in the larger suit with the County and State. And now, they may miss out. I mean I guess their suit could move forward, but not likely as big pharma just settled for $26 billion and Maryland Attorney General Frosh, who was the Maryland lead on the case says Maryland should see about $485 million. And it is still a problem-more than six Marylanders die from an opioid overdose each day.

OK into some business news. Over on Kent Island, the Bay Bridge Marina and Hemmingways have been sold. Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development took it over and have big plans including re-opening the tiki bar, developing a residential area, modernization and renovations. As for Hemmingways, they are switching to a coastal-inspired menu and decor and the folks that run the Chesapeake Bay Beach club and Knoxies Table will be handling that. So good news!

Here in Annapolis..specifically West Annapolis, Agave Mexican Restaurant, and Tequila Bar..yes the one from Lewes and Rehoboth is coming into West Annapolis at a new development being built at 106 Annapolis Street. We will have to wait a bit as it will not be open until the fall of 2022. But, a brewpub by Cambridge-based RAR Brewing should open up a bit before that. They will be taking over the space that once was Northwoods and is now the Mexican Cafe. It is our understanding that the Mexican Cafe was sold, but it is still open and operating for now–so you can still get those margaritas!

Not sure how I feel about this, but a Severna Park company that specializes in data for robocalls just signed a lease for a 25,000 square foot space on Najoles Road and plan to expand by 135 workers tripling their size. Call Tracking Metrics is the name and they gather data from incoming calls to their client and use it to help craft marketing and advertising scripts for robocalls. I love to see a company expand, but I am not a fan of robocalls.

And a follow-up from a few weeks ago. The Marley Station Mall went on the auction block yesterday and it kinda sold. The lender on the mortgages bought it. This seems like a plan to get more time to either find a buyer or to find a way to repurpose the mall. No one is sure what will happen now, but they are still suffering from rent losses as stores grapple with a covid recovery.

OK onto a date you need to put on your calendar. September 11. Yes, it is a busy day, it is the Navy Air Force Football Game and the 20th anniversary of 9-11. It is the St Patrick Day Hooley at City Dock. It is a small street festival in Eastport, but here’s the event you need to know about– the 16th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash will rock the museum from 5 pm to 10 pm with a decided Key West vibe complete with members of Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band. Tickets are on sale now and I expect them to sell out fast like they always do. amaritime.org is where you go. There are two choices– parrot head tickets (GA) or Very Important Parrothead tickets that offer private seating, an open bar, and food! Again, amaritime.org

Finally, I got all my editing done and look for a bonus pod this Friday all about the Rotary Crab Feast on August 7th. Saturday is our local business spotlight and this Saturday is the Clastic Theatre of Maryland. And next week we will have one with Mercy, who is Muddy Waters Daughter all about the upcoming Jazz on the Narrows–lot’s of good stuff coming up

