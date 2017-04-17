Re-districting of Annapolis schools on agenda for Wednesday’s AACPS meeting

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County is scheduled to conduct final discussions and vote on the Annapolis Peninsula redistricting plan at its next meeting, scheduled for April 19, 2017.

The Board has held prior public discussions and a public hearing on the plan, which essentially consists of three separate parts:

Altering the boundaries of elementary schools in the Annapolis cluster in the 2017-2018 school year.

Shifting Mills-Parole Elementary School to feed into Annapolis Middle School in the 2017-2018 school year.

Moving students from two neighborhoods north of the Severn River from Annapolis Elementary School to Arnold Elementary School, as well as some students from Germantown Elementary School to Annapolis Elementary School, in the 2019-2020 school year.

The complete plan can be found on the redistricting page of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools website.

The Board is scheduled to take separate votes on each of the three parts of the plan, which can be accomplished independently. No public testimony on the plan will be taken at the April 19 meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road, Annapolis. The Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. to vote to go into closed session, during which time it will discuss confidential matters as permitted by the Maryland Open Meetings Act including, but not limited to, legal advice, personnel, and negotiations. Closed session is not open to the public. The general session of the meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 7:00 p.m.

A complete agenda for the meeting accompanies this news release. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab.

The general session of Wednesday’s Board meeting will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. Rebroadcasts are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. the day after the meeting and 2:00 p.m. on subsequent Sundays.

The meeting can also be viewed live on the Internet.

Archived videos of Board meetings can also be found online.

