A Symphony Solstice with ASO and

Kick off your summer in style with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and Watermark Cruises! A musical cruise aboard the grand and elegant Catherine Marie will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM (Boarding at 5:45 PM). Enjoy an experience that only Annapolis can offer—an evening on the water with delicious hors d’oeuvres, open bar, and world-class entertainment provided by the Annapolis Symphony Brass Quintet.

An outside top deck provides a 360-degree view of the scenic Severn River where you can enjoy the sunset and stars. The spacious main and second decks feature expansive windows with unobstructed views. All proceeds from the evening will support the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

This event is sponsored by Watermark, and catering is provided by Main & Market.

Tickets are $150 per person. To purchase tickets, visit annapolissymphony.org/tickets or call the Symphony Box Office at 410-263-0907.

