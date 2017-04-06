Natural Resources Police officer issued citation after being involved in Arnold crash

The investigation is continuing into a crash yesterday that injured three people and involved a police officer responding to an emergency call in Anne Arundel County.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. yesterday, at the intersection of Rt. 2 and Jones Station Road. The crash involved a marked Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol pickup truck and a Ford F-150 pickup.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack responded to the crash. The preliminary investigation indicates Officer Kristen McFarland Clagett, 24, was traveling north on Rt. 2, approaching the intersection. She was responding to an emergency call and had the lights and siren activated on her patrol vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Ford F-150, driven by Melissa Scott-Webb, 37, of Pasadena, Md., was turning left on Jones Station Road on a green light. Her view of the oncoming police vehicle was blocked by a box truck and she proceeded through the intersection, where she was struck by the oncoming patrol vehicle. The Ford F-150 overturned onto its right side.

Scott-Webb and her two children, ages12 and 8, were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. Officer McFarland Clagett was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Officer McFarland Clagett was issued a citation for failure to drive an emergency vehicle safely.

