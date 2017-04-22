Crosby acquires Butler Films

To enhance its video and multimedia content capabilities, Crosby Marketing Communications has acquired Butler Films, a 20-year-old production company led by Director David Butler. He will oversee Crosby’s new multimedia division, which will create all forms of content, including TV spots, PSAs, short films, video series, social media assets, webcasts and multimedia presentations.

Butler, an award-winning TV commercial and film director, will lead a staff of content creators, including video editors, motion graphics specialists and digital producers. Prior to joining Crosby as Vice President of Multimedia Production, Butler served clients such as Discovery Communications, National Geographic, CarMax, GE, Capital One and a variety of healthcare and nonprofit organizations. He has Emmy, Addy, Telly, PRSA and Clio awards to his credit.

“Every digital, social and mobile trend is increasing our clients’ needs for engaging, relevant content,” says Crosby President Raymond Crosby. “Having this capability in-house unleashes new possibilities for creative storytelling coupled with greater agility to speed production processes. Being able to seamlessly develop all forms of branded content as part of delivering fully integrated marketing programs is a killer combination.”

“I’m excited to join the Crosby team and to have so many creative and technological resources in-house to leverage,” said David Butler. “This is a true script-to-screen solution that is already paying dividends for clients.”

The new division is located within Crosby’s 20,000-square-foot building and features the latest in multimedia production equipment and software.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS