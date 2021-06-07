June 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Crofton Man Dies in Severna Park Crash, New Trash Rules in Annapolis. Pride Month at the Library!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Crofton man was killed in an early morning accident in Severna Park. Annapolis is warning residents to prepare their trash in the correct manner or they will begin enforcement. The Anne Arundel County Publis Library has a huge lineup of events and activities for Pride Month.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ugh, it was a hot one this weekend for sure. But I got to the Maryland Chicken Wing Fest which was FANTASTIC. A few laps around the First Sunday Arts Festival and I can’t tell you how great it feels to see events starting to thrive again. And yeah, also managed to get to one of my favorite South County places–Jessy Jays for some incredible street tacos–for you old-timers–the old Swamp Circle Saloon–highly recommended. Well, here we are…Monday, I suppose we should get into the news.

An early morning accident in Severna Park claimed the life of a Crofton man on Saturday. It happened about 4 am when the Anne Arundel County Police were called for a car through a fence in the 700 Block of Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard. When they arrived they found that a Honda had left the roadway, ran through a fence, hit a parked car pushing it into the residence, and debris damaged two other parked cars. The driver, Dane Milleker of Davis, WV was taken to shock trauma in serious condition; however, his passenger, Noah Blonder of Crofton passed away at the scene. Both Milleker and Blonder were 21. Police are still investigating, but the initial investigation is pointing to excessive speed. Police say alcohol may be involved as well, but are waiting for the toxicology reports.

This morning, the Annapolis City Council hopes to iron out the largest budget in the City’s history. Will be interesting to see how it all shakes out after a marathon session. But one thing residents need to heed is to follow the instructions about how to throw out their trash. Director of Public Works, Michael Johnson said that not doing it properly is leading to rodents, insects, and a health nuisance. He said the City will begin enforcement which will include leaving the trash and not picking it up. That seems like it might attract more rodents and insects but, what do I know. However, keep in mind that the City currently has a $100/day fine for a garbage/refuse violation. To my knowledge, they have never levied it, but it might be in play this year. So, what do you need to do? Trash must be bagged and the bags tied and then places in a secure container with handles and a tight-fitting lid. Cans need to be marked with your address with 3″ high numbers. Initially, failure to follow the rules will result in your trash being left and a tag being placed on it. Fines? We’ll see. Incidentally, his memo did not mention if the trash contractors will be utilizing any additional care when handling resident’s property!

And in case you missed the memo, it IS June and it IS Pride Month, and as usual, the Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are on it! They have a full month of events and programs for teens, adults, and children. Some virtual and some in person. We have a listing of them all on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if you want to get some book recommendations and see more events as they are added… aacpl.net/pride simple enough!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Jeanette Kreuzburg from Soloday Marketing–she’s a lot of fun and that was one of my favorites to do. And up this coming Saturday.. we talk with Lisa Consiglio Ryan the owner of Rasa Juice Shop on Maryland Ave–a very cool shop if I say so myself!

Alrighty, it is Monday, so we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report–back from a few Mondays off. and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, and Ann are coming up in just about sixty seconds! But first, here’s Rick Peters!

